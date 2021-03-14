First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in First Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

