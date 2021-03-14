First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,664 shares of company stock worth $17,507,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $137.10 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $137.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

