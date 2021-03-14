First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $152,000 Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HI opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

