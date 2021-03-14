First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

