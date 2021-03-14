First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 245 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 124,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020 shares of company stock valued at $300,955. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

