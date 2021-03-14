First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 397 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HMS were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HMS by 62.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HMS during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

