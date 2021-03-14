First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 784 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN opened at $51.15 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

