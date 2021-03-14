First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $183,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $364.15 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

