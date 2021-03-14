First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $291.64 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

