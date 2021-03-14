First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.90.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

