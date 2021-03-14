Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.18

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 337.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

