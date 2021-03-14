Five Prime Therapeutics’ (FPRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

