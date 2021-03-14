Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Neutral

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.31.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

