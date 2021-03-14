Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $137.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $147.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.77 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $257.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

FLXN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $583.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

