Flowchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,380.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $18,848.30 and $64,380.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

