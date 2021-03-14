Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 11th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 32,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,551. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

