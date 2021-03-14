Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Laurentian

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.00. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

