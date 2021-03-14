Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the February 11th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEDU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 240,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,767. The company has a market cap of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 56.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

