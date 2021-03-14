Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.78 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

