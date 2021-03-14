Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

