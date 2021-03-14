Frank W. Harris Sells 1,900 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brady by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

