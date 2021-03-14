Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -415.73 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.