Freicoin (FRC) Price Tops $0.0199

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Freicoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $78.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,380,230 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

