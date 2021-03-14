Friendz (FDZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,386.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $1.03 million and $33,386.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

