FS KKR Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

