Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director Sells $342,865.88 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FLGT opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

