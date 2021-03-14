Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 122,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCMP opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $179.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

