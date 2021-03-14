Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 419,450 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

