Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

NYSE:ECL opened at $214.72 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.