Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cars.com worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cars.com by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

