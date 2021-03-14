Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,850 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of The Shyft Group worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.