Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $15.30

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $15.30 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.77 on Friday. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

