Fusion Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,986.23 or 1.00256246 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001878 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,104,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,534,592 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.