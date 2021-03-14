FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Lowered by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

