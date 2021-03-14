FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

RPT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

