FYDcoin (FYD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $4,716.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 557,021,672 coins and its circulating supply is 530,750,535 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.