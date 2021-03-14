Gafisa (GFASY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFASY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

