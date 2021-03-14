GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. Prices IPO at $10.00-$12.00 Per Share (GANX)

GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. (GANX) plans to raise $40 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, March 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,600,000 shares at a price of $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. generated $30,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $3.6 million.

BTIG and Oppenheimer & Co,. served as the underwriters for the IPO and National Securities Corp. was co-manager.

GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a development stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, with an initial focus on lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), including rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. We use our exclusively in-licensed proprietary platform, Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy (“SEE-Tx”), to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, potentially treating the underlying disease. These small molecule binding sites, away from the protein’s active areas, are called allosteric sites. We believe targeting the allosteric binding site instead of the active binding site can provide a number of advantages: superior regulation of misfolded proteins implicated in disease, enhanced specificity by being non-competitive with the natural substrate and the potential for molecules with favorable drug-like properties. While the SEE-Tx platform is novel and has not been used to develop approved drugs yet, these advantages have the potential to ultimately enhance both tolerability and response. As of February 19, 2021, we have already identified and filed three patent applications and one provisional patent application (such applications do not cover the United States) for our novel Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators (“STARs”), which are small molecules with the potential to treat diseases with high unmet medical need for which there are currently few or no available therapies. These diseases include Morquio B, GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson’s disease, Krabbe disease and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1. “.

GAIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2017 and has 14 employees. The company is located at 4800 Hampden Lane, Suite 200 Bethesda, MD 20814 and can be reached via phone at (301) 500-1556.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIN THERAPEUTICS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIN THERAPEUTICS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.