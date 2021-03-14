Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $8.96 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

