Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 247,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 327,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Gear Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

