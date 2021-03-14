Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in February

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$5.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

