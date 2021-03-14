Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.83. Getinge has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

