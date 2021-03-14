GHOST Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $284,646.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00446218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00061353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.00510118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011338 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

