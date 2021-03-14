Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $96.98 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.