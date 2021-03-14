Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBCS opened at $0.64 on Friday. Global Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

