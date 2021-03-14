Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GWR stock opened at C$22.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.74. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.75 million and a P/E ratio of 456.94.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

