Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

