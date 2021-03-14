Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,705 shares of company stock worth $8,108,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $101.39. 414,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,376. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

