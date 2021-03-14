Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $304,000 Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

