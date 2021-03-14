Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

